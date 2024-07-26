Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 76.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.12% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 76.90% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.12% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.054.0321.3221.092.121.781.170.660.913.94