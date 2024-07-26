Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 76.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.12% to Rs 6.05 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 76.90% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.12% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.054.03 50 OPM %21.3221.09 -PBDT2.121.78 19 PBT1.170.66 77 NP0.913.94 -77
