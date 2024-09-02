Business Standard
Coal India records decline in operational performance in Aug'24

Coal India records decline in operational performance in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Coal India announced its production and offtake performance (provisional) of the company and its subsidiaries for the month August 2024.
Coal production declined 11.9% to 46.1 million tons (MT) in August 2024 compared to 52.3 MT in August 2023.
Coal offtake declined 11.8% to 52.1 MT in August 2024 compared to 59.1 MT in August 2023.
For the period April - August 2024, the coal production stood at 290.4 MT (higher by 3.2% on YoY basis) and coal offtake was 310 MT (higher by 1.4% on YoY basis).
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

