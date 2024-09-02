Larsen & Toubro creates new vertical of Renewable EPC business

Effective 1 September 2024, Larsen & Toubro has carved out a separate business vertical for Renewable EPC out of its Power Transmission & Distribution business, within its Infrastructure Projects segment.

Commenting on the development S.N.Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director - Larsen & Toubro said: The growth of renewable EPC business has accelerated in recent years. Thanks to our early start and investments, we have built an organization that is uniquely placed in the value chain of creating sustainable energy infrastructure. This space is promising. Multiple opportunities are visible. We want to capitalize on our success and wish to remain a preferred partner of choice for our customers. Creation of this vertical will give increased autonomy, customer proximity and leadership oversight to the business and enable us to excel in this space.