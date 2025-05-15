Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 10.94% to Rs 287.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 1757.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1286.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.62% to Rs 827.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.83% to Rs 4819.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1757.651286.05 37 4819.963830.45 26 OPM %15.1222.42 -18.2122.68 - PBDT411.16361.81 14 1228.351145.52 7 PBT384.07342.32 12 1125.171070.94 5 NP287.19258.88 11 827.33783.28 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content