Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 2073.39 croreNet profit of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 129.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 2073.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2030.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2073.392030.79 2 OPM %9.045.48 -PBDT151.6374.16 104 PBT18.64-52.12 LP NP129.30-16.06 LP
