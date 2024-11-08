Business Standard
Cochin Shipyard drops as PAT slides 26% YoY in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard slipped 4.89% to Rs 1,451.05 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 25.89% to Rs 149.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 180.89 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew 13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,143.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax for the September quarter was at Rs 263.43 crore, up 4.79% from Rs 251.38 crore reported in same quarter last year.

Total expenses spiked 15.53% YoY to Rs 980.91 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 602.94 crore (up 22.64% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 104.23 crore (up 7.82% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from ship repair stood at Rs 283.14 crore (up 12.4% YoY) while revenue from ship building stood at Rs 860.05 crore (up 13.19% YoY) during the quarter.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As on 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting right in the company.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

