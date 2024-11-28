Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL re-engages with INEOS for revival of PTA manufacturing plant at Mangalore

GAIL re-engages with INEOS for revival of PTA manufacturing plant at Mangalore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
GAIL (India), through its wholly owned subsidiary GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals (GMPL), has re-engaged with Process Licensor INEOS to support the plant's revitalization, formalizing this renewed collaboration through an Amendment Agreement.

This marks a significant step towards the revival of GMPL's 1.25 MMTPA Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) manufacturing plant located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Mangalore.

This collaboration marks a pivotal development in the efforts to bring the PTA plant back into production. The original agreement with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), which could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings. Following GAIL's acquisition of JBF through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2023, the company is now working to overcome the legacy challenges and ensure the plant's successful on-streaming and long-term operational stability.

 

The amended agreement with INEOS signed yesterday is expected to enhance the plant's operational efficiency, align production capabilities with market demand, and contribute to India's vision of self-reliance as part of the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

INEOS Group is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

russian army

Russian missile, drone strikes target Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India must prepare to deal cyber warfare, climate change: Prez Murmu

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh High Court refuses to ban ISKCON's activities in country

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delh Assembly polls: Kejriwal continues attack on Centre over law and order

K-15 Sagarika SLBM, INS Arighat

Indian Navy tests 3,500-km K-4 nuclear missile from INS Arighaat submarine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon