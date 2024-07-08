Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coforge acquires 27.98% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Coforge has acquired 7,639,492 equity shares aggregating to 27.98% of paid up share capital of Cigniti Technologies.
Consequently, the existing five out of six directors of Cigniti have resigned and Coforge has appointed Executive Director, Non-Executive Director and Independent Director on the board.
In May 2024, the company had announced about entering into share purchase agreements with the promoters and select public shareholders of Cigniti Technologies and trigger of an open offer pursuant to execution of such share purchase agreements .
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Broader markets hit record highs; benchmarks retreat

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

LIVE: Overnight rainfall leaves several areas of Mumbai waterlogged; schools shut, flights diverted

china Flag, China

China's central bank tweaks liquidity ops amid strong bond demand

Paramount

Paramount's directors approve merger with Skydance ending Redstone era

Samsung protest, Samsung protesters, South korea protest

Over 6,500 Samsung workers walk off assembly lines over pay, vacation time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon