Stock Alert: Dabur India, Titan Company, Marico, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, Info Edge,

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Piramal Enterprises, India Cement and Hindustan Copper.
Dabur India witnessed sequential improvement in demands trends with rural growth picking up, consolidated revenue expected to register mid to high single-digit growth, India business expected to record mid-single digit volume growth, In India business, HPC & Healthcare segment expected to grow in high-single digits, gross margins likely to witness some expansion, operating profit expected to grow marginally ahead of revenue for the end of Q1 FY24.
Titan Companys jewellery business jumped 9% year-on-year in Q1 FY25, the watches and wearables business increased 15% year-on-year, the Eyecare business grew 3% YoY in Q1 FY25,Carat Lane business jumped 18% YoY, emerging business grew 4% YoY during the period under review. TCL business grew 9% YoY in Q1 FY25.
Maricos international business delivered double-digit growth constant currency growth, consolidated revenue grew in high single digits, operating operating profit expected to grow slightly ahead of revenue, gross margin to expand on a year-on-year basis, expecting consolidated revenue growth to trend upwards during the year for the end of Q1 FY25.
Tata Motors JLR wholesales volume increased 5% YoY to 97,775 units in Q1 FY25 and JLR retail sales up 9% at 1.11 lakh units, for the end of Q1 FY25.
Adani Wilmar saw volume growth of 13% year-on-year, and branded exports volume grew 36%, Food & FMCG business volume grew 23% after normalisation. Segment-wise, the companys edible oil volume increased 13% YoY, while the sales value for the segment jumped 10% YoY.

Info edges standalone billings increased by 10.78% to Rs 579.4 crore in Q1 FY25 compared with Rs 523 crore in Q1 FY24. Segment-wise, recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 431.4 crore (up 8.53% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 81 crore (up 10.35% YoY) and Rs 67 crore (up 28.6% YoY) came from other business segments.
Bank of Barodas domestic advances up 8.5% year-on-year at Rs 8.81 lakh crore, domestic deposits up 5.3% at Rs 11.05 lakh crore, Global advances up 8.1% at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, Global deposits up 8.8% at Rs 13.05 lakh crore, for the end of Q1 FY25. The company also approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via long-term bonds and approved raising additional capital to Rs 7,500 crore.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

