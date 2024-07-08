Himalaya Food International consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.19% to Rs 10.64 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.648.3021.7126.632.292.230.880.550.880.55