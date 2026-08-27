Coforge certified as a Great Place To Work for 6th consecutive year
Coforge announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work by Great Place To Work India for the sixth consecutive year. The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered to be a Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5,000 Coforge employees using its rigorous Trust Index Employee Survey. Coforge continues to uphold the Great Place To Work Assessment benchmarks for pride, satisfaction, growth, and well-being.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST