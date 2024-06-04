Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.5%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2754.35, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.34% in last one year as compared to a 17.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2754.35, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 5.83% on the day, quoting at 21907.6. The Sensex is at 72221.79, down 5.55%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 3.64% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54653.6, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2785, up 2.94% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 71.34% in last one year as compared to a 17.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 54.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon