Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.29%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3410, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 17.99% gain in the Nifty FMCG.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3410, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24933.65. The Sensex is at 81667.02, up 0.26%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 19.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61819, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3420, up 0.85% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 69.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% gain in NIFTY and a 17.99% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 68.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

