Kopran receives environmental clearance for GoI for manufacturing of APIs at Panoli unit

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Kopran has received Environmental Clearance from Government of India Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 30 July 2024 for manufacturing of synthetic organic chemicals (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and its Intermediates) up to 97 MTs/Month at its Manufacturing Unit at Plot no. 663, GIDC Panoli, Taluka: Ankleshwar, District: Bharuch, Gujarat.
The Company will now obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CCA) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board for additional capacities approval under the Environmental Clearance received.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

