Aurionpro Solutions wins USD 3 million contract from leading bank in Malaysia

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions announced a strategic win with a leading bank in Malaysia to modernize its corporate processes. The deal is valued close to US$ 3 million and is expected to be implemented over a 15 months period. The bank has chosen Integro Technologies, subsidiary of Aurionpro, to transform its loan origination system with SmartLender, a cutting-edge commercial loan origination solution. The commercial credit risk platform, used by leading banks across Asia, has earned Integro Technologies a category leader recognition in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant.
With the implementation of SmartLender solution, the bank aims to automate all facets of corporate loan origination, streamline processes, and expedite processing times. SmartLender Financial Analysis module will equip the bank with comprehensive financial insights, empowering them to make informed lending decisions and mitigate risk. SmartLender ESG module will integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations into the lending process, aligning with global sustainability standards. SmartCapture module will facilitate efficient data capture and seamlessly integrate with existing systems for a smooth transition. Additionally, the Solicitors' portal will streamline communication and document management with legal entities, guaranteeing adherence to regulations.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

