Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Concord Biotech has made an equity investment of USD 1,500 in Stellon Biotech Inc. This investment represents the subscription of 15 million equity shares at a price of USD 0.0001 per share resulting into 75% ownership in Stellon Biotech Inc to expand Company's business operations in USA.

Stellon Biotech Inc. is a Delaware-incorporated pharmaceutical company established in December 2024. As a newly formed entity, Stellon is currently in its pre-revenue phase and was specifically created to support the marketing and commercialization of products developed by Concord Biotech.

Euro in commanding position, holds above 101 mark against INR

Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Sigachi Industries reports fire accident at Pashamylaram, Telangana

Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 22-cr LoI from France's Cerbair

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

