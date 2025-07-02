Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Jul 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi).

Through this approval, Durvalumab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy, followed by maintenance treatment with Durvalumab in combination with olaparib in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR).

AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.7% to Rs 62.27 crore on 25.4% increase in net sales to Rs 480.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.13% to end at Rs 8,886.50 on the BSE.

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.54 lakh motorcycle and scooter units in June 2025

JSW Energy's arm inks deal with RVUNL for 250 MW/500 MWh battery storage project

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

