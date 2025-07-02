Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and TTK Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2025.

Delphi World Money Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 194.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12616 shares in the past one month.

 

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd surged 17.91% to Rs 21.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12744 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd soared 17.35% to Rs 289.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5826 shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd rose 9.42% to Rs 3343. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 832 shares in the past one month.

TTK Healthcare Ltd gained 9.36% to Rs 1391. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 277 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Sigachi Industries reports fire accident at Pashamylaram, Telangana

Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 22-cr LoI from France's Cerbair

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Production of key minerals continues to witness growth

