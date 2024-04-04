Congress party expels former MP Sanjay Nirupam for indiscipline

The Maharashtra Congress swiftly moved and passed a resolution calling for the expulsion of Nirupam. This resolution was promptly forwarded to the party's high command in Delhi for further actions. In a strong stance, Nirupam's name has been omitted from the party's list of star campaigners, underscoring the severity of the party's decision.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nirupam faced defeat against BJP's Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North West constituency. Although he expressed interest in contesting for the Mumbai North West constituency, his plans were thwarted as Shiv Sena (UBT) put forward its own candidate, which complicated the situation.

The Congress Party has expelled its former MP, Sanjay Nirupam, for a duration of six years over allegations of indiscipline and making anti-party statements. This disciplinary action, endorsed by Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, follows Nirupam's public criticism of the party's leadership amid seat-sharing negotiations with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.