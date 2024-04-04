Sensex (    %)
                             
INR Gains Modestly Amid Supportive Equities

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee edged up in early moves today but held near record lows as firm crude oil prices weighed on the sentiments. INR had toppled beyond 83.50 per US dollar mark yesterday, marking a record low amid weakness among its Asian counterparts. The currency rose a bit today as the US dollar index came off its five month high and slipped under 104 mark in Asia. INR currently quotes at 83.45 per US dollar, up 8 paise on the day. Sentiments in local stock markets were positive amid volatile trades, benefitting INR. The Sensex clocked an all-time high of 74,501.73 while the Nifty hit record high of 22,619 in early trade.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

