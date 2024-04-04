Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

R K Swamy Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd, Pix Transmission Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 April 2024.

Shiva Mills Ltd surged 12.19% to Rs 98.11 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1656 shares in the past one month.

R K Swamy Ltd spiked 10.93% to Rs 307. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 104.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7723 shares in the past one month.

Pix Transmission Ltd rose 10.18% to Rs 1509.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3117 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd added 9.97% to Rs 26.03. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7613 shares in the past one month.

