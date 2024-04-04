Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Upon joining the BJP, Singh articulated his decision as a strategic step taken in the best interests of the nation and with a deep-rooted commitment to serving the people. This decision comes at a crucial juncture just ahead of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections.
Singh, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency under the Congress banner, faced an unsuccessful bid.
Hailing from the Jat community, known for its political sway in regions across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Singh's political affiliation with the BJP marks a strategic move that could reverberate in upcoming electoral battles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content