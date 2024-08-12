Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 89.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 89.58% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.22 14 OPM %24.00227.27 -PBDT0.060.50 -88 PBT0.060.50 -88 NP0.050.48 -90
