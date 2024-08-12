Motor & General Finance standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 1.74 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Motor & General Finance rose 1550.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.741.490-13.420.610.310.330.020.330.02