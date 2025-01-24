Business Standard

Cupid prequalifies for upcoming South African Government Tender

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Cupid has received the prequalification for its Brown Caramel Female Condom Variant from the UNFPA.

This prequalification makes Cupid eligible to supply 100% of the Contract for Female Condoms in the upcoming RT75-2025 South African Government Tender which is for a duration of 5 years with bids closing on 31 January 2025.

Earlier, Cupid had been eligible to supply 75% of the Contract for Female Condoms in previous tenders which were for shorter durations of 3 years at a time.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

