Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Jyoti Structures Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Jyoti Structures Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd spiked 11.81% to Rs 203 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15700 shares in the past one month.

 

Jyoti Structures Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 24.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd surged 9.43% to Rs 1209. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66323 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd rose 7.14% to Rs 417.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54397 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd gained 5.38% to Rs 1569.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27655 shares in the past one month.

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

Capri Global surges after Q3 PAT jumps 88% YoY to Rs 128 cr

KFin Tech spurts as PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 90 crore in Q3 FY25

Nifty trades above 23,250; IT shares rally for 3rd day

Sona BLW Q3 PAT gains 14% YoY to Rs 151 crore

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

