Currency in circulation up 2.5% this fiscal

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was flat on the week to stand at Rs 36 lakh crore as on January 31, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.78% on the week to Rs 46.89 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.3% on a year ago basis compared to 3.70% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 2.5% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 1.2%.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

