Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Uno Minda approves expansion of Hosur unit

Board of Uno Minda approves expansion of Hosur unit

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 February 2025 has approved the expansion of existing Hosur, Tamil Nadu plant of the Company by increase in overall capacity upto 15,000 MT per annum, along with the construction of a new shed for a new paint shop.

The total capital expenditure for this new facility is estimated at Rs 65.59 crore (excl. Rs 6.23 crore sustainable capex).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon