Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
CWD today announced the signing of a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with PhonePe, one of India's leading fintech companies, to design, develop, and manufacture the innovative Sound Box device.
The two-year deal is valued at Rs 100 crore, underscoring the significance of this collaboration in shaping the future of digital payments in India.
The Sound Box, a game-changing payment solution, has revolutionized the way merchants receive and confirm UPI transactions. By integrating seamlessly with PhonePe's platform, the device provides a multilingual audible confirmation of payments, enabling merchants to focus on serving customers without the need to constantly monitor their mobile devices.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 400 pts, Nifty above 24,700; IT, Banks lead

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Protest, Lawyers Protest

LIVE: SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case today as doctors continue stir

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

LIVE news: Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR trigger severe waterlogging in multiple areas

immigration

US offers citizenship pathway to 550,000 migrant spouses, stepchildren

Sarswati Saree IPO listing

Saraswati Saree Depot listing: Scrip debuts at over 20% premium on BSE, NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon