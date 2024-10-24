Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 57.95 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 84.33% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 57.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.9555.30 5 OPM %14.2010.52 -PBDT13.578.72 56 PBT12.176.81 79 NP8.944.85 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content