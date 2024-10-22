Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM Q2 PAT rises 5% to Rs 15 cr

Cyient DLM Q2 PAT rises 5% to Rs 15 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Cyient DLM reported consolidated net profit of Rs 15.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.44% as against Rs 15.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operation was at Rs 389.40 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 33.44% year on year.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 20.89 crore in Q2 FY25, up 5.71% as against Rs 19.76 crore posted in corresponding period last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EBITDA was at Rs 31.50 crore in Q2 FY25, up 34.04% as compared with Rs 23.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant to 8.1% in Q2 FY25.

 

The order book was at Rs 1,979 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 13.45% as against Rs 2,286.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

The scrip fell 3.88% to currently trade at Rs 672 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India trades 3% lower; Sensex 400 pts lower; Nifty at 24,650

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

ipo market listing share market

Investors flock to Deepak Builders IPO; Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 30%

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

East coast states brace for cyclone as low pressure changes into depression

Hyundai IPO listing

Hyundai Motor India shares make poor start on bourses: List at 1% discount

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon