Cyient join hands with Deutsche Aircraft

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Cyient announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in We?ling, Munich to design 40-seater turboprop aircraft.
Within the scope of this partnership, the companies will collaborate on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) of the rear fuselage section for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft.
Karthikeyan Natarajan, executive director and CEO of Cyient, said, We are excited about our collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft to support the development of the D328eco aircraft. This partnership underscores Cyient's commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in the aerospace sector. Our expertise in the aircraft design and development life cycle will play a crucial role in developing the D328eco. Together, we look forward to driving advancements in aviation technology and contributing to the success of this transformative project,
Dave Jackson, chief executive officer at Deutsche Aircraft, said, Their vast experience in the Aerospace & Defence industry was one of the key factors in contracting them to be responsible for the design of the rear fuselage section as part of our D328eco aircraft development programme.
Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).
The IT company's consolidated net profit tumbled 17.44% to Rs 147.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 178.3 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.41% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,821.4 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.14% to ends at Rs 1,940.80 on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

