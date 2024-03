Pursuant to said acquisition of remaining 22% stake in ALSPL, the Company's shareholding in ALSPL has increased from 78% (pre-acquisition) to 100% (post acquisition) and ALSPL became Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS)of the Company.

Asahi Songwon Colors has acquired remaining 6,60,000 shares i.e. 22% stake in Atlas Life Sciences (ALSPL) on 26 March 2024.