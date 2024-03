With effect from 27 March 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 27 March 2024 has appointed Uma Ranade, IRAS, AM(Budget) Railway Board (DlN: 10565537) as Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director ( Additional Charge) on the Board of IRFC and also designated as CE0 of the Company with effect from 27 March 2024.