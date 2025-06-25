Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.05, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.68% in last one year as compared to a 5.6% slide in NIFTY and a 13.1% slide in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.05, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25205.45. The Sensex is at 82624.15, up 0.69%. D B Corp Ltd has gained around 9.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1728.8, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

JB Chemicals receives USFDA approval for Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

