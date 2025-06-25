Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Deep Polymers Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2025.

Deep Polymers Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd and DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2025.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 258.05 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3989 shares in the past one month.

 

Deep Polymers Ltd spiked 14.60% to Rs 64.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24209 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd soared 12.67% to Rs 619.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19024 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 LIVE news updates: Dragon separates from Falcon 9's second stage

Foxconn

iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $2.2 bn in India, US as it shifts from China

Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2 review: A budget tablet that excels at multimedia and doodling

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; HDB Financial IPO booked 14%

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd added 12.43% to Rs 169.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15010 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd exploded 11.41% to Rs 33.78. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1724 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindalco Inds arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in AluChem Companies

Hindalco Inds arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in AluChem Companies

Marico allots 2,460 equity shares under ESOP

Marico allots 2,460 equity shares under ESOP

ACME Sikar Solar executes power purchase agreement for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Sikar Solar executes power purchase agreement for 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon