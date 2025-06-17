Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd Falls 0.94%

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd has lost 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd lost 0.94% today to trade at Rs 415.4. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.15% to quote at 20131.46. The index is down 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Honasa Consumer Ltd decreased 0.74% and G M Breweries Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 2.82 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd has lost 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7831 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 582 on 03 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.9 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

