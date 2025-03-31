Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions cement grinding unit at Rohtas, Bihar

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions cement grinding unit at Rohtas, Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a material subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has successfully commenced commercial production at its Cement Grinding Unit at Rohtas Cement Works, Distt. Rohtas, Bihar, enhancing its capacity by 0.5 MTPA to 1.6 MTPA.

With this enhancement in cement capacity at Rohtas Cement Works, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Group stands increased to 49.5 MTPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel bags LoI from Bharat Coking Coal

JSW Steel bags LoI from Bharat Coking Coal

HBL Engineering wins orders worth Rs 762 cr from Central Railway

HBL Engineering wins orders worth Rs 762 cr from Central Railway

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company submits IND application to USFDA

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company submits IND application to USFDA

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announces cessation of director

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announces cessation of director

Manappuram Finance board approves raising upto Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Manappuram Finance board approves raising upto Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon