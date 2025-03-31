Monday, March 31, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance board approves raising upto Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Manappuram Finance board approves raising upto Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Manappuram Finance announced that its board has approved a fund-raising program for fiscal year FY2025-26.

Fund-raising program includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to an overall limit of Rs 5,500 crore by way of private placement or public issue in one or more tranches.

The board of directors or its committee thereof will decide whether the proposed issue shall be listed or not unlisted.

Founded in 1949, Manappuram Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution and the 2nd largest financier in the gold loan segment in India. It has grown to serve over 6.59 million customers through an extensive network of 5,357 branches and a workforce of 50,795 employees. It has expanded beyond gold loans into microfinance, vehicle finance, housing finance and SME lending, establishing itself as a diversified financial services provider.

 

On a consolidated basis, Manappuram Finance's net profit fell 50.76% to Rs 282.06 crore on 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 2,562.63 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The counter shed 0.06% to end at Rs 232.55 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain closed today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HAL signs Rs 62,700-cr deal with Ministry of Defence for supply of light combat helicopters

HAL signs Rs 62,700-cr deal with Ministry of Defence for supply of light combat helicopters

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday Donald Trump Liberation Day of TariffsMI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon