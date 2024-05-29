Dangee Dums reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net Loss of Dangee Dums reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.005.556.00-2.52-0.05-0.27-1.29-1.29-0.91-0.91