Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 3492.60 crore

Net profit of Data Infrastructure Trust declined 29.50% to Rs 242.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 344.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 3492.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2797.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.