Dee Development Engineers bags order worth Rs 27 cr

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dee Development Engineers has announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 27 crore for the supply of fittings for a thermal power plant.

Due to a commercial issue, the company has not disclosed the name of the customer. The order involves the manufacturing and supply of fittings for the Thermal Power Plant.

The order is valued at Rs 27 crore and it is scheduled to be completed by November 2025.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

 

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 9.03 crore posted in the similar quarter previous year. Revenue from operations fell 22.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 162 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.89% to Rs 183.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

