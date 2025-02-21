Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamat Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Kamat Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Kamat Hotels (India) has signed a management agreement for the operation and management of the Orchid Hotel located in Mandavi, Kutch District, Gujarat.

The hotel will offer approximately 153 well-appointed rooms and villas, designed to provide a luxurious and comfortable stay. The property will feature a range of premium amenities, including a party lawn, banquet halls, a pure vegetarian restaurant, swimming pools, and a mini golf course.

Guests can also enjoy a fully equipped gym, spa, kids' play area, amphitheater, pickleball courts, and an indoor games arena, making it an ideal destination for leisure, relaxation, and celebrations. The hotel is expected to begin operations by December 2027.

 

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

On a consolidated basis, Kamat Hotels (India)'s net profit soared 215.7% to Rs 26.2 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.3 crore in Q2 FY25. Operational income spiked 29.9% to Rs 110.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Kamat Hotels fell 2.28% to Rs 278.25 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dee Development Engineers bags order worth Rs 27 cr

BSE SME L.K.Mehta Polymers slips on debut

India stands at forefront of global maritime revolution

BSE SME Amwill Health Care drops on debut

Wall Street Faces Early Sell-Off Amid Walmart Drop and Mixed Economic Data

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

