Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Defence ministry procurement through Government e-Marketplace portal crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has made an astounding accomplishment by surpassing the Rs 1 Lakh Crore mark in terms of total order value transacted through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, also known as Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), a commerce ministry statement said on Wednesday. Of this, transactions worth around Rs 45,800 Crore have been awarded in the current financial year. From procurement of general store items like eggs to missile systems and critical defence acquisitions, GeM has helped MoD execute more than 5.47 lakh orders. The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hatsun Agro Proudly Announces Remarkable Growth in Milk Procurement, Ensures Supply Stability

DBS Bank India Achieves Sustainable Financing Milestone with Its First RSPO-Certified Palm Oil Procurement for Louis Dreyfus Company India Pvt Ltd

Upskilling Made Simple, Evaluate, Buy and Learn on Careervira - India's Largest EdTech Marketplace, Upskill with Lowest Price Guarantee on Courses

CarePal Group's 'CarePal Secure' Elevates Pankaj Nawani to Chief Executive Officer, Pioneering Integrated Health Protection Marketplace

HCLSoftware Emerges as India's Premier Software Marketplace

Volumes spurt at Vedanta Ltd counter

PSP Projects wins work order of Rs 630.90 cr

Sensex adds 127 pts; oil &amp; gas stocks in demand

Board of Ucal approves acquisition of up to 49% stake in Avironix

Haldia Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 469.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon