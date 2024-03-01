Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
GSS Infotech Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd and Windlas Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2024.
GSS Infotech Ltd, Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd and Windlas Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Delta Manufacturing Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 104.86 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3880 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd surged 18.43% to Rs 182.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9298 shares in the past one month.
Rico Auto Industries Ltd soared 16.81% to Rs 120.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kalyani Steels Ltd gained 16.18% to Rs 1043.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23100 shares in the past one month.
Windlas Biotech Ltd advanced 14.01% to Rs 574.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15179 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SAIL slides after Q3 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Poddar Pigments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels spurts on inking MoU with Odisha Govt

Metal stocks edge higher

M&amp;M reports 24% YoY growth in Feb'24 auto sales; tractor sales at 21,672 units

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Larsen &amp; Toubro gains on commissioning first hydrogen plant in Gujarat.

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra tractor sales decline 16% in Feb'24

Nifty trade near day's high; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon