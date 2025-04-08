Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging LoA from BPCL worth Rs 12-cr

Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging LoA from BPCL worth Rs 12-cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Desco Infratech was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 211.85 after the firm received a letter of award (LoA) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) worth Rs 11.86 crore.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) soared 4.71% to Rs 286.60 on the BSE.

The orders involve last mile connectivity (LMC) and direct marketing services (DMA) activities, along with associated works for city gas distribution (CGD) in Bahraich.

The total order value stands at Rs 11,86,52,601, with a completion timeline of 14 months.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company specializing in engineering, planning, and construction, with a strong focus on city gas distribution, renewable energy, water management, and power sectors. The company is engaged in pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection, and commissioning for piped natural gas (PNG) used by both domestic and commercial consumers.

 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector company that is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stands at 3.66 lakh in Q4 FY25

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stands at 3.66 lakh in Q4 FY25

Tanfac Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Tanfac Industries receives upgrade in credit ratings

Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon