Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Beluga International DMCC, Dubai (Beluga), wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) (Dolphin) has entered into a Lease agreement today viz., 08 April 2025 with Ballast Shipping S.A. DE C.V for leasing of Prabha- DP2 Accommodation Barge (Previously known as Vikrant Dolphin) for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of this agreement is approximately USD 32.85 Millions ~ to Rs 281 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Akanksha Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Akanksha Power gains on bagging order worth Rs 22 cr

Godrej Properties gains as booking value rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Godrej Properties gains as booking value rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Global Health receives land offer from Assam Government for super speciality hospital

Global Health receives land offer from Assam Government for super speciality hospital

Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

Manoj Ceramics collaborates with Jaguar to launch display centre in Ghatkopar

Manoj Ceramics collaborates with Jaguar to launch display centre in Ghatkopar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Market Crash HistoryRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon