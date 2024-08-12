Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.11 -3 OPM %25.0021.62 -PBDT0.200.19 5 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.090.08 13
