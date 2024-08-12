Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 19.51 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 31.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.5117.05 14 OPM %6.666.16 -PBDT0.880.72 22 PBT0.580.47 23 NP0.420.32 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content