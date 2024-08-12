Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 19.51 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 31.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.5117.056.666.160.880.720.580.470.420.32