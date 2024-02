Dev Information Technology standalone net profit declines 51.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 30.72 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology declined 51.47% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.30.7226.937.58-3.122.294.551.974.261.653.40